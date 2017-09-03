Wenger admits he considered leaving Arsenal before signing new contract

Arsene Wenger has confessed that he almost walked away from Arsenal following an intensely disappointing 2016-17 season.

The Frenchman failed to qualify his side for the Champions League for the first time in his 20-year tenure last season, although he did get his hands on silverware in the shape of the FA Cup.

Gunners 7/1 to win the Europa League

A series of uninspiring performances saw a 'Wenger Out' campaign grow to unprecedented levels, with disgruntled fans performing stunts such as aeroplane flyovers to try and force a change in management.

Wenger nevertheless signed a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, but admitted that it was not a straightforward decision to keep going after two decades at the club.

“Yes, I hesitated over signing an extension for personal reasons,” Wenger told Telefoot on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger Alexis Sanchez More

“I’ve been here for 20 years and you wonder all the time if you should go on managing the club, also because last season we struggled a lot."

A positive start to the current term with Community Shield victory over Chelsea has been overshadowed by a devastating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Wenger, however, believes that one result will not make or break Arsenal's season.

"It is a very difficult start to the season, we began by winning at home [against Leicester City] with a good performance, the second we lost [to Stoke] where we were quite good, but wasteful, and the third was a catastrophic performance," he said.

"But in spite of that the team has real potential, we have to start again as always in moments of crisis and win our next game."

Wenger's Arsenal are back in action following the international break on Saturday, when the Gunners host Bournemouth.