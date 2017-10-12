Wenger: Arsenal could sell both Alexis and Ozil in January

Arsene Wenger says it is “possible” both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The star duo are both in the final year of their contracts at the Emirates Stadium with several of Europe's high-profile clubs monitoring the situation.

Goal revealed last week that Alexis has made it clear to the Arsenal board that he has no intention of signing a new deal, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain the main candidates to snap him up.

Ozil, meanwhile, is attracting interest from Manchester United and Barcelona, but he remains happy in north London and his agent, Erkut Sogut, revealed on Wednesday that talks over a contract extension at Arsenal are heading in a “positive” direction.

However, Wenger says it remains possible that both players could leave in the winter transfer window.

Mesut Ozil Arsenal 2017 More