Wenger: Arsenal fans cannot be negative

Arsene Wenger has called on Arsenal fans to show their support at a difficult time, insisting a negative mindset "will not work" in helping his side achieve success this season.

Arsenal are already under huge pressure this season, having lost two of their first three Premier League games, including the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

A dramatic deadline day ultimately saw the Gunners miss out on the signing of Monaco star Thomas Lemar, while keeping Alexis Sanchez amid interest from Manchester City.

Wenger insists now is the time for Arsenal fans to come together, telling them not to give up on 2017-18 at such an early stage.

"People always make their mind up very quickly," Wenger said to beIN Sports.

"The players forget very quickly how good they are – much quicker than you think. We have to continue to believe in our strengths and not to forget.

"Our fans as well, to have a successful team, we need our fans. Our fans can say, 'OK, our squad is not good enough, we are not good enough' and think we have no chance – that will not work.

"We want our fans to be behind us in this moment as well, even if we are very sorry for what we delivered. To have a successful team we need to have that.

"Let's not forget, not one and a half months ago we won the Community Shield and [we also] won the [FA] Cup in a very convincing way with the same players."

After the dreadful loss to Liverpool, Arsenal have the chance to get back on track with a home Premier League game against pointless Bournemouth on Saturday.

Wenger added: "What we learned from this defeat was that we were not at all at the level that is expected from us and that we have to very quickly show that was a complete accident. The transfer period played a part in that as well.

"A top-level sportsman is a guy who keeps going where others give up. It would be absolutely stupid to say today that you give up for the rest of the championship."