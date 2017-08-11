Wenger: Arsenal not super optimistic Alexis will sign new contract

The Frenchman says the Gunners have no intention of selling the forward this summer but are not confident they can persuade him to stay beyond 2017-18

Arsene Wenger has conceded Arsenal are not “super optimistic” of star man Alexis Sanchez signing a new contract.

The Chilean, 28, has less than a year remaining on his current deal as contract negotiations continue to rumble on between both the player and the club.

Alexis, who scored 24 Premier League goals for the Gunners last season, has attracted interest from both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

But while Wenger insists Arsenal have the “firm intention” of keeping hold of Alexis this summer, the Frenchman is not hopeful of the forward remaining in north London beyond the 2017-18 campaign.

In an interview with SFR Sport, he said: "He's an Arsenal player in the short term. Now, will we manage to extend his contract?

"We didn't manage to do that last season so I'm not super optimistic in that regard, but we have the firm intention of not selling him."

Arsenal open up the new Premier League season against Leicester City at the Emirates on Friday, but Alexis will play no part in the affair due to an abdominal strain injury.