Wenger blasts standard of refereeing, accuses Sterling of diving

Manchester City ran out 3-1 winners over Arsenal on Sunday, but Arsene Wenger believes the officials gave the hosts a helping hand.

Arsene Wenger slammed Manchester City's Raheem Sterling for "diving" and gave a scathing assessment of the standard of officiating in the Premier League, claiming it "drops every season" after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal felt aggrieved by the awarding of a second-half penalty, with Nacho Monreal penalised for bringing down Sterling.

City's third goal frustrated Arsenal even more, as David Silva teed up Gabriel Jesus for an easy finish despite the Spaniard appearing to stray offside in the build-up.

READ MORE: Manchester City v Arsenal - How the match unfolded

READ MORE: Guardiola’s men underpin favourites status as Gunners run ragged

READ MORE: The referee had to give Man City a penalty, says De Bruyne

And Wenger was left fuming with referee Michael Oliver at full-time.

"I felt it was an intense game, quality on both sides," he told Sky Sports. "Of course, Man City are on a high, but I felt we had plenty of dangerous situations and chances and I would say overall, once again, the referee made the decisions today with a soft penalty and an offside goal.

"We are used to it. We had two offside goals against us last year [at the Etihad]. I feel they [referees] don't work enough.

"The referees don't work enough because the level drops every season and it's unacceptable what happens.

"The physical level [of the officials] is very good, it's the decisions [that are not very good].

"At 2-1 we are in the game and he gives a clear offside goal and of course that kills the game for us.

"Last year we conceded two offside goals as well. Of course, they are a top team, but on top of that it makes it difficult.

"[The decisions were] just wrong. I think we played quite well against a team that plays with pace and is always dangerous on the counter. We created dangerous situations.