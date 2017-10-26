Wenger defends Arsenal values as fans revolt at AGM

The Frenchman says he understands the need to win titles immediately but insists the club stands for 'something exceptional' despite the fans' anger

Arsene Wenger made an impassioned plea for support after Arsenal fans again made their discontent with the club clear at Thursday's annual general meeting.

Wenger addressed those gathered at Emirates Stadium after the majority of fans present voted against chairman Sir Chips Keswick and Josh Kroenke – the son of majority shareholder Stan Kroenke – being re-elected to the Arsenal board.

Arsenal 10/11 to beat Swansea to nil

Stan Kroenke and Alisher Usmanov, who was absent and voted by proxy, cast their ballots in favour of both remaining, meaning Keswick and Kroenke Jr were retained on account of a combined 97 per cent shareholding.

However, it amounted to a symbolic show of dissent, being the first time shareholders have voted down a resolution at an Arsenal AGM to prompt a card vote.

The significance was not lost on Wenger, who signed a two-year contract extension with the FA Cup winners at the end of last season following months of protests against his long-standing reign.

"It's an immense privilege to speak here for a 21st time. I dedicate 99 per cent of my life to making you happy. Looking at what happened today, that's not easy," Wenger said.

"A football club is about the past, the present and the future. In what we see now, the weight of the past and the weight of the future has been kicked out of the game.

"The weight of the present has become heavy. It's the only one thing people want. Win or out. It's acceptable but I always guided this club with one idea - that the club is always, for me, about values.

"When I look at photos of the 1930s, 1950s and 1960s [Arsenal] have not always won but there's some pride for the sense of belonging to this club.

"I will never betray the people who create these values. Arsenal is a highly respected club, not only because we won the last game but because we represent something that is exceptional.