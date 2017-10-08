Wenger hints at more opportunities for 'exceptional' Wilshere

The midfielder is looking to secure a regular starting spot in the Arsenal team and his coach insists he must stay fit as his contract nears its end

Arsene Wenger believes says this season will be "vital" for Jack Wilshere's career as he looks to back to his best form and fitness for Arsenal.

The 25-year-old said this week that he is fitter than ever and is targeting a spot in the Gunners' starting XI after his latest injury.

Arsenal 6/1 to win Europa League

Since returning from a calf problem he picked up on loan at Bournemouth last season, Wilshere has played three times for the first-team this term, but is yet to feature in the Premier League.

And although Wenger believes the England international can restore his status as a regular starter in the next few months, he is worried another set back in his recovery would be devastating.

"Jack Wilshere struggled historically with repeated injuries and no one could question his talent, nobody would question his exceptional ability to beat people with the ball," Wenger said in an interview with beIN Sports.

"But in this job you need to have health. The requests and demands of the competition, physically, are so high and you can only be at your best if you can play at least 10 games on the trot. That's what's at stake for Jack Wilshere.

"He needs to keep his health and be capable of competing. If he can play from now until December at the top level, he will be back. If he has other set backs then it will be more difficult.

"It's a vital season because he's nearing the end of his contract, it's a World Cup year and he has been an Arsenal player since he was a kid, so all that's at stake for him and for us as well because you'd love a player like him of that quality to come back.

"In fact he had a very good game in BATE Borisov, especially a very brilliant first half where he was back to his best, so he's not far away now. Let's hope in the next two or three weeks he can play regularly in the first team."

Wilshere, whose contract expires at the end of the season, could make his first league appearance of the season in Arsenal's next game against Watford on October 14.