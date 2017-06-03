Wenger hints at move for Mahrez after revealing admiration for Leicester star

While Arsenal have not made a bid for Riyad Mahrez, one could be forthcoming.

Arsene Wenger admitted Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester City's wantaway star Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez, 26, has announced his intention to leave 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester, alerting Wenger and Arsenal.

Algeria international Mahrez was named the PFA Player of the Year and scored 17 league goals as Leicester shocked the world by winning the title, while he netted six times and assisted three goals in 2016-17.

While Arsenal have not made a bid for Mahrez – who wants to play regular Champions League football – one could be forthcoming.

"We have not made a bid, but personally, I like the player, yes. I think he made a huge impact when they won the championship," Wenger told beIN Sports.

"Like everybody else at Leicester, this season has been more challenging, but it doesn't take away from his qualities.

"Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. No, we have not.

"When I say 'not yet' it means it could happen. It might not happen."