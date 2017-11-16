Wenger insists Arsenal are not underdogs in north London derby

The Gunners manager says his club will have no fear when they face their arch-rivals in Saturday's early kick-off

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that his side will not be the underdogs whey they take on Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

The Gunners have gone six league matches without defeating their neighbours and with Spurs finishing ahead of Arsenal for the first time in 20 years last season, the pendulum finally appears to be swinging towards Tottenham in the rivalry.

This season Tottenham are in third place in the Premier League, three places and four points ahead of the Gunners.

Despite Tottenham's resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino, Wenger insists his side won't be the underdogs at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

"No, not all," Wenger said when asked at a press conference if Spurs should be considered favourites. "Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that's what we want to show."

Four Tottenham players are set to return from injury, including star striker Harry Kane, but Wenger insists his side should not be afraid of anyone.

"We have no fear. We are just focused on nullifying their strong points and expressing our strong points," Wenger said.

“It is a good opportunity to show we are the strongest. We’ll see at the end of the season. The real motivation is to do as well as our potential. The target is not to compare to Tottenham.”

Wenger expressed his disappointment at last season's results, though he insisted that a fifth-place finish was harsh on his side.

“It was a big disappointment to finish outside the top four. It was the first time in the history of the Premier League that a team with 75 points finished outside of top four," he said.

"I still feel it was very harsh on us. People forget we won the FA Cup in a very stylish way against City in the semi and Chelsea in the final.

“The overall achievement was quite positive, even if there was disappointment not to finish in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.”