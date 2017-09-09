Wenger to lose close ally at Arsenal as transfer chief Law steps down

The American is to step down from his post at Emirates Stadium at the end of September, dealing another blow to the Gunners' under-fire manager

Arsene Wenger is poised to lose a close ally at Arsenal, Goal can confirm, with transfer negotiator Dick Law stepping down from his post.

The American, who has spent eight years with the Gunners, will be heading home at the end of September for family reasons.

Law had previously worked as a scout in South America before joining the staff at Emirates Stadium.

He has been heavily involved in many of the high-profile deals completed by the Gunners in recent years – including Mesit Ozil’s £42 million move from Real Madrid in 2013.

Arsenal’s failings in recent windows have, however, seen uncomfortable questions asked of Wenger and those behind the scenes in north London.

Law has not escaped that criticism, with the most recent transfer period seeing the Gunners land just Sead Kolasinac on a free signing and Alexandre Lacazette for a club record £46.5m.

A fresh approach could now be taken when the next opportunity to add presents itself, with Arsenal set to have different personnel in charge of their dealings in January.

It has been suggested that the Gunners could look to bring in a director of football to support Wenger and provide assistance in transfer matters.

No decision has been taken as yet, though, and there are other options available.

Huss Fahmy is one potential candidate to replace Law, with Team Sky’s former contract expert added to the Emirates ranks over the summer.