Wenger: Manchester City are on another planet

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been blown away by Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League, claiming Pep Guardiola's side are "on another planet".

Wenger himself has been enjoying the fruits of his own team's labour of late after winning the North London Derby, with contract rebels Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil answering their critics with superb performances in a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals.

City 5/1 to win CL with dabblebet

Bragging rights in England's capital have gone a long way to easing the frustration of a 3-1 result at the Etihad in the previous match day, where Wenger feels City were awarded an unjust penalty following simulation from Raheem Sterling.

The Frenchman has since lauded the England international's efforts, but still feels Guardiola's side do not need the added boost of questionable refereeing on their side as they continue to sweep opponents aside in the Premier League title race.

“Manchester City are on another planet with results,” Wenger told the press.

“That's why, two weeks ago, I was so angry – because they didn't need that help.”

Wenger on Man City GFX More