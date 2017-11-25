Wenger not bothered by Ozil transfer speculation

The midfielder's rumoured departure from the Emirates Stadium is not a primary concern, according to Arsenal's manager

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger dismissed speculation that soon-to-be free agent Mesut Ozil is set to sign for La Liga giants Barcelona.

Arsenal playmaker Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season and Barca have emerged as a possible destination for the Germany international.

However, Wenger is uninterested in speaking about the possibility of a move during the January transfer window, along with the future of Alexis Sanchez.

"What kind of control can I have over that [speculation]? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody," Wenger said.

"That doesn't disturb people, that happens all through their career. I have no concerns. I am more concerned about the team performance.

"Ozil and Alexis are praised when the team is doing well because of them, and when the team doesn't do well they get more criticism. I'm more concerned that the team performances are strong performances."

Arsenal's form has been patchy of late, with last Saturday's Premier League win in the North London derby over Tottenham splitting defeats to Manchester City and Cologne.

Now having to back up from Europa League competition away to Burnley on Sunday, Wenger is not fazed with Ozil and Sanchez's transfer speculation.

"They are honest. I don't question their honesty," he said. "Nobody knows what will happen when the players reach the end of their contracts.

"Our worry is to perform on Sunday. That's it."