Wenger opens door to international management after Arsenal

Arsene Wenger admits he could manage an international team after his reign at Arsenal has ended.

Wenger, who has been with the Gunners since 1996 and is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, has been under pressure in recent months in north London.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, and face Tottenham in a massive north London derby this weekend.

However, Wenger already appears to be making plans for his next job, telling beIN Sports that he could potentially transition into an international management role ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Maybe, yes, I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day, in the life of the club because the real test is there," he said.