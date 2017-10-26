Wenger: Ozil and Alexis proved Arsenal commitment in Everton thrashing

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez showed their commitment to Arsenal in the win over Everton.

Ozil, 29, and Alexis, 28, have both entered the final year of their current contracts at the club, leading to speculation regarding their futures at the Emirates Stadium.

Germany playmaker Ozil has been linked with Manchester United, while Alexis failed to secure a move to Manchester City in the summer.

However, both stars put in strong performances as Arsenal thrashed Everton 5-2 last Sunday, which was evidence that the duo are fully focussed on helping the club succeed according to Wenger.

"He [Ozil] is in very good shape physically and is focused, motivated, so I would say yes," Wenger told a news conference when asked if Ozil is back to his best.

"He had a knee problem, it wasn't a massive problem but you never know how much it affects the guys.

"What people questioned is their commitment to the team and the club. I didn’t and what happened on Sunday reinforces my belief even more. What we want from them is to show that week in, week out."

