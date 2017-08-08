Wenger planning sales, but Elneny rules out Arsenal exit amid Leicester links

Mohamed Elneny has ruled out a move away from Arsenal, with the midfielder determined to prove himself with the Gunners.

Leicester City have been linked with a £10 million approach for the Egypt international, as they seek to strengthen the spine of their side, while Arsene Wenger has admitted that there are likely to be further departures from his squad this summer.

Elneny, though, has no intention of leaving Emirates Stadium and will continue to battle through fierce competition for places in north London.

The 25-year-old said when quizzed on his future: “I am staying at Arsenal this season.

“I am 100 per cent focused and will give my best to the club day after day.”

Elneny joined Arsenal in January 2016, with a £7 million deal luring him away from Basel.

He has struggled for regular game time throughout his time in England, with just 26 appearances made last season – including only eight Premier League starts.

Wenger did, however, give him 90 minutes in Sunday’s Community Shield victory over Chelsea and Elneny hopes his performance in that contest has proved his worth to the Gunners cause.

He added: “There has been a lot of criticism recently and I wanted to prove that I deserve to play for a big team like Arsenal. That was my best game for Arsenal.

“Winning the Community Shield gives us momentum ahead of the new season.”

Elneny will be hoping to keep his place in the side for Friday’s Premier League season opener against Leicester City.