Wenger refuses to rule out rekindling Arsenal's interest in Lemar

Arsene Wenger is unsure about whether Arsenal will go back in for Monaco star Thomas Lemar or not in January, with the Frenchman seemingly content with the size of his squad.

Lemar was a major target of Arsenal's during the close season and they reportedly agreed a club-record £90 million deal for the France international on deadline day.

However, according to Wenger, the winger rejected the move to the Emirates Stadium at the last minute, opting to remain in Ligue 1 with Monaco.

The collapse of that deal also reportedly prevented Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester City from going through.

Wenger has previously suggested that Arsenal have not given up on Lemar, and he remains coy when it comes to his plans for the winter window.

