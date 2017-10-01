Wenger remains reluctant to rule rejuvenated Arsenal into title race

Arsenal’s victory over Brighton has moved them to within six points of the Premier League leaders, but Arsene Wenger says it is “too early” for title talk.

The Gunners stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games with a 2-0 win over the Seagulls at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have won six of those fixtures, collecting 10 points from the last 12 on offer in the English top-flight.

They have recovered from a slow start to now sit fifth in the table, but their manager is reluctant to speculate on whether they can mount a sustained challenge for the crown.

"It's too early, it's very early,” Wenger told reporters when quizzed on the title credentials of his on-form side.

“Seven games played, 31 to go. Last year after six games, Man City were top with 18 points, so let's not go to quick conclusions. They were outstanding yesterday but it's a long road to go."

He added: "I knew that after the game at Liverpool everybody did write us off. I knew that it just depends on us, how much we respond.

“Nothing is permanent. You're not bad in a permanent way if you can do something about it and you're not good in a permanent way if you don't keep your urgency.

"So we've responded in a united way and put some good wins together and some good performances as well."

Arsenal headed into the last international break on the back of a 4-0 mauling at Anfield which saw some uncomfortable questions asked of them and their manager.

The mood has improved considerably since then, with Wenger able to enjoy the 21st anniversary of his reign during the win against Brighton.

"I would say that we kept a clean sheet, we got the points," he said of the Gunners’ current state.

"Our focus and patience in the game was a bit in and out. We had good moments as well as moments where we lost a bit of our concentration. We got what we wanted and just before the break.

"Our last international break was a nightmare, this one was a bit better."

Arsenal will be back in action on October 12 when they take in a trip to Watford.

They have some winnable games on the horizon, with the next truly testing phase of their campaign set to arrive in early November when they face an away date at Manchester City and a north London derby with Tottenham in back-to-back games.