Wenger sets new record with Brighton victory

Arsene Wenger clinched a new Premier League record when he became the first manager to triumph over 45 different opponents after his side's 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi scored on Brighton's first top-flight visit to Emirates Stadium to ensure Wenger eclipsed Alex Ferguson's record of having beaten 44 different teams when he was Manchester United manager.

While Wenger's continued presence at the club after 21 years divides Arsenal fans, many of whom blame the Frenchman for the Gunners' failure to win the Premier League trophy since 2003-04, his record further enhances his status as the club's longest-serving and most successful manager.

Brighton joined a string of Premier League clubs who have slipped to defeat in their maiden outing at the Emirates, with the last newly promoted side to beat Arsenal on their own ground being Newcastle in 2010 – when they were managed by Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.

Alexis Sanchez was a key player in Arsenal's victory on Sunday, providing a back-heeled assist for Iwobi's goal – the 35th Premier League goal he has been involved in since the beginning of last season, more than double any other Arsenal player.