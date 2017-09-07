Wenger’s situation affecting Arsenal players, says Toure

The ex-Ivory Coast international believes pressure on his former boss is taking a toll on the Gunners’ players

Arsene Wenger’s inability to win major trophies is affecting Arsenal player, according to Kolo Toure.

The Frenchman has delivered three FA Cup trophies in the last four years for the London outfit but has, severally, fallen short in the race for the English Premier League title and has made inglorious exits from the Uefa Champions League.

After signing a new deal on the back of leading the Gunners to another FA Cup triumph, the gaffer has seen his side falter just at the start of the 2017-18 which culminated in their 4-0 pummeling against Liverpool a fortnight ago.

Toure, a member of the iconic 2003-04 invincibles squad, said the pressure such results pile on the 67-year-old rubs off on his wards.

“When you’re a manager of a club like Arsenal and you don’t win trophies for such a long time, I mean the league of course, you will have always pressure," Toure told Evening Standard.

“But the guy [Arsene Wenger] has experience, the guy has been there before and he wants the best for the club that is all I know and he wants to do his best for the club.

“When things stalk around it makes things difficult for him because the players can feel that as well, the players can feel that the fans are putting pressure on the manager and the players are in a position where they are not really comfortable.

