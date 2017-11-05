Wenger slams standard of refereeing after accusing Sterling of diving in Man City clash

Arsene Wenger slammed Manchester City's Raheem Sterling for "diving" and gave a scathing assessment of the standard of officiating in the Premier League, claiming it "drops every season" after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal felt aggrieved by the awarding of a second-half penalty, with Nacho Monreal penalised for bringing down Sterling.

City's third goal frustrated Arsenal even more, as David Silva teed up Gabriel Jesus for an easy finish despite the Spaniard appearing to stray offside in the build-up.

And Wenger was left fuming with referee Michael Oliver at full-time.

"I felt it was an intense game, quality on both sides," he told Sky Sports. "Of course, Man City are on a high, but I felt we had plenty of dangerous situations and chances and I would say overall, once again, the referee made the decisions today with a soft penalty and an offside goal.

"We are used to it. We had two offside goals against us last year [at the Etihad]. I feel they [referees] don't work enough.

"The referees don't work enough because the level drops every season and it's unacceptable what happens.

"The physical level [of the officials] is very good, it's the decisions [that are not very good].

