Wenger takes the bench for 800th Premier League match

The Gunners boss moves within 10 games of the record held by Sir Alex Ferguson as he prepares for Saturday's clash at the Emirates Stadium

Arsene Wenger reaches a new milestone on Saturday as he leads Arsenal in his 800th match in the Premier League against Swansea City.

Wenger took over at Highbury back in October 1996 and is the longest-serving manager still working in England's top flight.

Arsenal 6/1 to win Europa League

And with 800 games he is second overall only to Sir Alex Ferguson, who sat on the Manchester United bench 810 times between 1992 and 2013.

800 - Today marks Arsene Wenger's 800th@premierleague game as a manager; only Sir Alex Ferguson (810) has taken charge of more. Legend. pic.twitter.com/Tc6syyNTdm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 28 de octubre de 2017

Fergie's record, barring a shock exit in the interim, is set to be broken by the Frenchman in the 21st round of this season's Premier League, away to West Bromwich Albion.

With three titles, Arsenal Wenger is also tied with Jose Mourinho as the division's second-most successful manager, although both trail far behind Ferguson, who managed 13 Premier League crowns at Old Trafford.

Today's match against Swansea will be Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge of Arsenal pic.twitter.com/cxZHsCjzaa — Goal (@goal) 28 de octubre de 2017

With 1,191 matches in all competitions under his belt, the Arsenal man also has some way to go before matching his old sparring partner, who managed United in an incredible 1,500 encounters.