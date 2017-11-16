Wenger: I trust Lacazette completely

Arsene Wenger says he trusts Alexandre Lacazette completely and is not scared of Harry Kane as Arsenal prepare to host Tottenham in the north London derby on Saturday.

Record signing Lacazette did not start as the Gunners suffered heavy losses, 4-0 and 3-1 respectively, in crunch matches away to Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

That has prompted suggestions Wenger does not trust the France international striker, a claim the manager rejected out of hand.

Pressed on the possibility he remains reluctant to use the 26-year-old in the biggest games, he replied: "No, not at all.

"I have a big choice to make every time. Big decisions to make up front. He has played many games, I think it's only Man City away he didn't start [recently]. I trust him completely."

Asked if Lacazette could be named from kick-off at Emirates Stadium, Wenger said: "The decision is not made yet, but it's a possibility."

Having sat out England's friendlies against Brazil and France, Tottenham's Harry Kane is expected to start for the visitors, Wenger acknowledging he has made plans to combat the star centre-forward.

"To keep him quiet, yes," he said.

"[But] we have no fear, we are focused on finding our strong points and expressing them."

