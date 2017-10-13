Wenger: Wilshere not ready for ferocious Premier League

The 25-year-old has played in the EFL Cup and Europa League but the Frenchman is not willing to risk him in the English top flight just yet

Arsene Wenger will not rush Jack Wilshere into the Arsenal first-team until he is ready for the "ferocious" Premier League.

The midfielder has featured three times for the Gunners this season and played a full 90 minutes against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup and away to BATE Borisov in the Europa League.

However, the the 25-year-old is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League since recovering from a broken leg while on loan at Bournemouth.

Wilshere says he feels he is fitter than ever this season, while Wenger insists he will be given a chance in the starting XI as he aims for a spot in England's World Cup team.

Although the Frenchman is not willing to risk the England international yet, he believes he is close to getting a start in the league.

“If the competition was less ferocious, he is ready to play,” Wenger said.

“I wouldn’t be scared to play him. In the Premier League he can play [soon]. He is nearly back to his best.”

Despite his persistent injuries, Wenger does not expect Wilshere to be more cautious when it comes to going into physical challenges.

“It is part of his game,” Wenger said. “You cannot ask a guy not to go into any contact. I believe it is his strength. His strength is to turn the game forward and have acceleration individually or with the ball.

"Sometimes when he accelerates individually he pushes the ball too far and gets confronted.”