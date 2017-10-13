Wentz, Eagles prove themselves as NFC contenders

Carson Wentz helped the Philadelphia Eagles to another win as they overcame the Carolina Panthers.

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their impressive start to the NFL season, holding on for a 28-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.

While Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes, Carolina's Cam Newton was intercepted three times.

Newton's third pick, with just over three minutes remaining, sealed the Eagles' victory. Newton badly overthrew Russell Shepard and was picked by Jalen Mills at the Eagles' 16-yard line.

The Eagles went three-and-out and punted before the two-minute warning, but the Philadelphia defense held on the ensuing drive.

Newton, who was brilliant the last two weeks in road wins over the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions, was 28 of 52 for 239 yards with a touchdown and the three interceptions. He also ran for 71 yards and a touchdown as Panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart, Fozzy Whittaker and Christian McCaffrey combined for just one rushing yard on 13 carries. McCaffrey did have 10 receptions for 56 yards, but a fourth-and-one pass with one minute, 22 seconds remaining skipped into him at midfield.

After trading field goals in the first quarter, the Panthers scored the game's first touchdown thanks to three incredible plays. The scoring drive was initially set up by McCaffrey's 25-yard punt return to the Eagles' 43-yard line. Kelvin Benjamin then kept the drive alive with a diving 14-yard catch at the 16.

Newton ran it in from there as a lane opened up and he went past Eagles rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas for an easy touchdown.

Douglas got some revenge on the next Panthers possession. Fletcher Cox, out the last two weeks with a calf injury, hit Newton as he was throwing. That resulted in a fluttering ball that Douglas snatched out of the air at the Panthers' 12-yard line.

After LeGarrette Blount was stopped a yard short on third-and-three from the five, Wentz picked up the first down on fourth-and-one with a quarterback sneak. That set up a one-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz to tie things at 10-10.