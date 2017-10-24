Wentz leads Eagles to impressive win over Redskins

The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 6-1 this season after Carson Wentz saw them beat the Washington Redskins.

Carson Wentz threw four touchdown passes to lead the Philadelphia Eagles past the Washington Redskins 34-24 in the NFL on Monday.

Wentz, who now has 17 touchdown passes to go with four interceptions, was 17 of 25 for 268 yards at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles (6-1), who are the NFL's only six-win team, got off to a sluggish start before coming alive late in the second quarter.

The Eagles' offense was sleepwalking until Wentz connected with Mack Hollins for a 64-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to tie the game at 10-10.

The score energised the Eagles, who added a Zach Ertz touchdown on the next possession to take the lead before half-time.

WENTZ ALREADY ELITE IN NFL

In just his second season, Wentz is the unquestioned leader of the Eagles. The respect he has from team-mates only grows when he creates plays from nothing, like escaping a sure sack to pick up 17 yards on a third-and-eight early in the fourth quarter.

The scramble kept alive a scoring drive as the Eagles were able to answer a Washington touchdown. Not only has Wentz proven himself to be among the NFL's elite quarterbacks, he is firmly in the MVP conversation.

EAGLES THE TEAM TO BEAT IN NFC

The Eagles now have a season sweep over the Redskins (3-4) and own a win over play-off contenders the Carolina Panthers. Despite losing Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters on Monday, the Eagles never flinched once they took the lead before half-time.

The second half of the season is backloaded with two games against defending NFC East champions Dallas and road games against the Seahawks and Rams. But the Eagles are playing with a ton of confidence and should move to 7-1 next week against the 49ers. After facing the struggling Broncos in week nine, the Eagles have a bye before their first matchup with the Cowboys, who might not have running back Ezekiel Elliott.

DON'T COUNT THE REDSKINS OUT

The Redskins are 3-3, but were in charge of Monday's game until multiple offensive line injuries disrupted the offense. Washington are hoping to get Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman back next week and, as long as the knee injuries to starting tackle Trent Williams and guard Brandon Scherff are not serious, the Redskins have enough talent around Kirk Cousins to make a play-off push.