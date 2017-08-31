Werder Bremen sign Algeria's Ishak Belfodil on loan

The Algeria international joins the Weser-Stadion outfit from the Belgian topflight league on a loan deal

Werder Bremen have confirmed the signing of Ishak Belfodil on loan from Standard Liege.

Belfodil will spend the entire 2017-18 season on loan with the Green-Whites, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

The Algerian who will the number 29 jersey for the Bundesliga outfit this season, was on target 11 times in 25 league games for Standard Liege in the Belgian First Division A last term.

The capture of the former Lyon, Parma, Inter Milan and Bologna forward will undoubtedly enrich the attacking options in Alexander Nouri’s squad that currently sit at the bottom of the Bundesliga log having lost their opening two games this season.