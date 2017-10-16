We were going to surprise Akwa United - Niger Tornadoes’ Ammeh rues Federation Cup final loss

The enterprising forward lamented his side’s unsuccessful plan after they lost the competition’s silverware to the Promise Keepers on penalties

Niger Tornadoes ‘were going to spring a surprise’ by outplaying Akwa United to lift Federation Cup, according to winger Wilfred Ammeh.

The Ikon Allah Boys were beaten to the competition’s top gong by Abdu Maikaba’s men after they coould not hold their own during the penalties, which saw them crumble 3-2 at the Agege Stadum on Sunday.

And the winger, sad, believes the Promise Keepers were lucky to be crowned champions.

“It’s so sad and I’m short of words to say...I’m so pained this night; we really got this far we wanted to win the cup but we just lost it,” Ammeh told Goal.

“We were going to spring a surprise and as you can see we came out all on them to try get something from the game before the game finished but we couldn’t. We’re so angry. We’re so angry with ourselves.

“They were lucky. You know penalty is just anybody’s game. Anybody could come out to win.

"Before now we’ve met twice; we won the first one and the second one we lost 3-0. It [the second one] was really painful for us because we played so well," he continued.

“And coming into the final we had to give our best, come out play and try to be with them on one on one situations because they are good on the ball.

“So as you could see; 90 minutes they were on top of our game to keep them at bay but penalties is a game of anybody,” he concluded.