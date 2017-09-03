We were not at our best against Cape Verde, admits Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo

South Africa suffered a shock defeat to lowly-ranked Cape Verde Islands on Friday, but Hlatshwayo is confident that they will bounce back on Tuesday

Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo admitted that they disappointed the nation and didn’t perform well at all, but he urged his cohorts to man up and redeem themselves.

Stuart Baxter's men welcome Cape Verde Islands at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday, with a chance to get back into the reckoning in the 2018 World Cup qualifying process in Group D.

“We put ourselves in this situation and we need to respond. Fortunately, we have a chance to rectify our mistakes on Tuesday and make it count,” Hlatshwayo told City Press.

“I am confident we will do well at home and we are not going to lose hope as there is still a long way to go,” Hlatshwayo said.

Following Senegal and Burkina Faso’s goalless draw on Saturday, the group is now wide open with the first spot up or grabs in the remaining matches.

“We know the supporters are not happy and we are disappointed because we didn’t perform to our best,” Hlatshwayo said.

"We know what we are capable of and we could have done better on the day, but things didn’t go our way. We have to man up and accept we were not our best,” Hlatshwayo added.

“It is not over yet and we know what we have to do going forward. I’m confident we will do well. We let ourselves and the supporters down because we were not at our best,” Hlatshwayo said.