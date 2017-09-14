How were thousands of Koln fans able to storm the Emirates Stadium?

Arsenal’s opening Europa League group match was marred by unsavoury scenes in and outside Emirates Stadium on Thursday night after Koln’s raucous away supporters attempted to storm the home section.

Koln’s reason for so many supporters travelling to London is the fact that it brings to an end 25 years away from European competition. Estimates of over 20,000 of the club’s supporters made the trip to the capital despite only having an away allocation of 2,900, and it is understood that several hundred ticketless supporters turned up outside the ground amid scuffles with police and stewards.

Met Police say extra officers were deployed at Emirates as part of a policing plan in place at the game but questions need to be asked why so many ticketless fans were able to get in such close proximity to the stadium shortly before kick-off.

The impressive support from some of Germany’s most diehard fans could be seen throughout the afternoon in central London as thousands of fans marched the streets singing their club anthems without causing any notable trouble.

Koln fans infamously stormed the Rheinenergiestadion pitch in 2012 after their side lost 4-1 to Bayern Munich and were relegated from the Bundesliga. They threw smoke bombs, lit flares and caused chaos on that occasion – UEFA can count themselves lucky that this fixture provided more of a celebratory tone than five years ago.

