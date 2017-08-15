We were wasteful against Gombe United, admits Kano Pillars' Mohammed

The Masu Gida's men fell to the Savannah Scorpions on Sunday and the goalkeeper blamed the defeat on their poor showing upfront

Kano Pillars goalkeeper, Yusuf Mohammed attributes his side's 1-0 defeat against Gombe United to their profligacy in the final third.

Abdullahi Ibrahim's solitary strike helped Manu Garba's men cage Sai Masu Gida at the Pantami Township Stadium on Sunday.

"The match was a great one. Gombe United gave us a very good fight and deserved to win," Mohammed told Goal .

"We also played well but had many chances to score we failed to convert them. It was a game shouldn't have lost but we were just wasteful.

"I give kudos to the match officials. The officiating throughout the match was fair and commendable."

On their chances to finish high at the end of the season, Mohammed says: "Well, as a team, we must keep fighting till the last game.

"We still have four matches to play and I believe we can finish very high, possibly still make the top three," he concluded.