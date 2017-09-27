Werner 'asked to be subbed due to noise’ of Besiktas fans

The forward was seen putting his fingers in his ears during the 2-0 defeat at a raucous Vodaphone Park on Tuesday

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner was replaced in the 32nd minute of his side’s Champions League fixture against Besiktas, with home coach Senol Gunes claiming that the Turkish side’s fans made so much noise they caused the player to feel unwell.

Video appeared on social media of the player apparently trying to plug his ears with his fingers, while there were also pictures of him taking earplugs from the dugout.

It was a sight that home coach Senol could empathise with.

“Time Wener was disturbed by the noise,” he claimed. “Sometimes I have the same problem with my ears due to the noise and the atmosphere. I experienced it first in the opening match of Vodafone Park.”

His sentiments towards the fans were echoed by midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, who said: “Our fans were amazing. The RB Leipzig players were affected by the atmosphere. Their striker wanted to leave the game due to the noise.”

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga runners-up from last season have not been drawn into giving exact details of the reason Werner went off.

Head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Werner had some trouble during the game and wanted to rest. He said he couldn’t breathe but now he’s fine.”

Hasenhuttl had a trip to Turkey to forget as Leipzig lost 2-0, while he was almost not admitted to the country after forgetting to obtain a visa before he travelled.