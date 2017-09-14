Werner boosts transfer talk as he welcomes Real Madrid links

The RB Leipzig forward has already admitted that he hopes to grace the books at a "big club" at some stage, with the Liga giants recently linked

Timo Werner has once again refused to rule out a high-profile move away from RB Leipzig by welcoming links to Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Germany international is one of the most highly-rated and sought-after talents in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig 18/1 to win Bundesliga

A 21-goal haul last season brought him to the attention of Europe’s leading clubs, and the transfer talk refuses to go away as he has started this season with four goals in five games in all competitions.

Werner has already conceded that he plans to play for a “big club” at some stage and is happy to find the reigning La Liga champions among his many suitors.

He told reporters on the exit speculation following Leipzig’s 1-1 draw with Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday: "Of course you are aware of it and of course it pleases you when you read that Real Madrid is interested. It would be a lie if I said that I would not care.

"But I don't think about Real Madrid or another big club at the moment, but only about RB Leipzig."

Werner has added four goals to his impressive haul in just five appearances in all competitions this season.

It is that kind of form which is likely to grant him his wish of one day gracing the books at an elite club.

He told Bild recently when quizzed on his future: "Of course I want to play at a big club. But we have not yet come to terms with the development in Leipzig. Perhaps RB will be a big club too - I'm quite sure.

"In Spain, there are a maximum of three clubs with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. In England, there are a bit more: Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Bayern Munich is also a big club, but for me it is not a topic that I am concerned with.

"Of course, I look at the offer [of a new contract]. If I do not extend now, that does not mean that I switch [clubs] in the summer.

“On the other hand, it is often not the case that players stay for five years if the contract is still five years. Football is so fast, you never know where you are tomorrow.”