West Brom's James McClean says he doesn't wear a poppy because of what it represents

The West Brom midfielder has refused to wear the poppy every year playing football in England: Getty Images / Victor Fraile / Stringer

West Brom’s James McClean is refusing to wear the traditional Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt in his side’s clash with Manchester City this weekend.

The Northern Irish midfielder has turned down wearing a poppy every year since he started playing football in England, declining to put on an adorned shirt in West Brom’s clashes with Leicester and Manchester United last season and during his stints with previous clubs Sunderland and Wigan.

The controversial choice has brought McClean harsh censure in the past – he has even received death-threats – but he maintains that his critics would be more understanding if they took the time to realise the rationale behind his decision.

“People say I am being disrespectful but don’t ask why I choose not to wear it," he said. “If the poppy was simply about World War One and Two victims alone, I’d wear it without a problem.

"I would wear it every day of the year if that was the thing but it doesn’t. It stands for all the conflicts that Britain has been involved in. Because of the history where I come from in Derry, I cannot wear something that represents that.”

In the aftermath of the First World War, the poppy emerged as a potent symbol of commemoration, redolent of the swathes of red poppies that filled the battlefields of Northern Europe where so many gave their lives between 1914 and 1918.

But as McClean indicates, the flower has been adopted in recent years as a symbol of more general remembrance of British solders.

All 20 Premier League clubs since 2012 wear poppies sewn into specially-made shirts during the month of November.