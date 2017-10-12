West Brom boss Pulis dismisses Wales links

Chris Coleman is considering his future as Wales coach but Tony Pulis has denied reports he could be in line to take over.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has dismissed suggestions he is a leading candidate to replace Chris Coleman as Wales head coach.

Despite guiding Wales on a stunning run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals, Coleman is considering his future with the national team after they failed to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Pulis is reportedly a top target should the 47-year-old decide to leave his post, but the Baggies boss insists he has no interest in leaving The Hawthorns.

READ MORE: USA’s World Cup failure was a catastrophe years in the making

READ MORE: Former Australia defender compares Socceroos coach Postecoglou to Jesus

"I'm quite happy where I am and I think it's wrong we're even talking about someone who's still in a job," Pulis said at a news conference ahead of Monday's Premier League match against Leicester.

"Chris has done a fantastic job there and he'll be very disappointed at the moment, as the nation are.

"Time is a great healer, we'll see what Chris does in the next couple of months."





PICTURE THIS: 11 players who WON'T feature at Russia 2018

However, the pragmatic former Stoke boss would not rule out moving into international management down the line: "Who knows what's going to happen in the future. Let's just get through the Leicester game first."

Nacer Chadli, meanwhile, remained at West Brom despite a pre-season bust-up with Pulis but is yet to feature for the first team this term.