West Brom fans turn on Tony Pulis as Baggies fall to 10-man Huddersfield

It is on days like these that Huddersfield look as if they may just survive in the Premier League. Tony Pulis’ survival prospects, by contrast, are looking rather bleaker.

The Albion head coach faced chants of “We want Pulis out” from the visiting support during defeat by opponents who played for the final half-an-hour with 10 men following the dismissal of Christopher Schindler for two bookable offences.

It is now nine league matches without a victory for Pulis, a run that has brought just four points. Optimism levels have fallen a long way since they won their opening two league matches of the season.

Huddersfield too have found life harder since beginning life in the Premier League with two victories, but then the fact that they are here at all is something of a wonder. At times, they have looked out of their depth, notably against Tottenham and Liverpool.

Yet victory over Manchester United a fortnight ago showed that they could pull off the miraculous. This win was more of a grind, but arguably more valuable. It was the perfect way for David Wagner to celebrate the second anniversary of his appointment, which falls on Sunday. The head coach, ecstatic at full-time, raced on to the field to embrace his players.

It was a fractious match, settled by a moment of quality. Rajiv van La Parra’s first Premier League goal was one to savour.

Van La Parra fired in what proved to be the only goal of the game