West Brom manger Tony Pulis defends his record as pressure mounts

Tony Pulis has launched a fierce defence of his record at West Bromwich Albion, as he prepares for a crucial weekend with his future in the balance.

Pulis faces Chelsea on Saturday after a dreadful run of two wins from 20 league games. Supporters have turned on the Welshman, particularly after defeats at Southampton and Huddersfield, and West Brom’s board are facing a huge decision over whether to keep him in charge.

Pulis is close to completing three years at the Hawthorns and has undoubtedly transformed the club, finishing no lower than 14th and assembling a talented squad. But there was the sense of a manager approaching the endgame at his press conference on Friday as he went through his achievements.

“If I left tomorrow, I’d put my record on the table and put it in front of anybody and see what they think of what I’ve done here in three years,” he said.

“Since I’ve been here, this club has been nowhere near getting relegated. We’ve finished 13th, 14th and 10th. Before I came, this club has fought relegation battles to the last days. They’ve had supporters carrying managers round the pitch on the last game of the season because of results going for them and keeping them up.

“But I know the game, I know the score. I will speak to the Chinese [owner], I’ll speak to [chairman] John Williams, I’ll get a feeling from them. The most important thing is the football club, it’s not about Tony Pulis.

“If the club decide what they decide, I’ve got great respect for the club, the supporters, the chairman, the board, it’s just life. It’s the way it is, if you don’t get results you’re under pressure. They don’t have to tell me results need to get better.”

