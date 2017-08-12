West Brom up and running after narrow victory over Bournemouth

Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi scored West Brom’s first home league goal since March as Tony Pulis’s side opened the new campaign with a victory that helped Albion supporters forget a frustrating summer in the transfer window.

Albion’s campaign fizzled out disappointingly last season and Hegazi’s first half opening goal was the first at The Hawthorns in 406 minutes, since a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Hegazi, who had an unsuccessful spell in Italy with Fiorentina earlier in his career before moving to play for leading Egyptian side Al Ahly, impressed along with his fellow newcomer, striker Jay Rodriguez.

And after 31 minutes he was on hand to sprint into the area and head a Chris Brunt free-kick past Bournemouth debutant Asmir Begovic from close range.

It was no more than Albion deserved as they opened a new season in which Pulis, fresh with a new two-year contract that he signed this week, will be under pressure to maintain their status as a solid mid-table Premier League side.

View photos Jake Livermore and Marc Pugh go head to head for possession (Getty) More

Pulis has been open in his team’s limitations in the window to date, although reports yesterday suggested on-going interest in Barcelona’s former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen is moving closer.

But the two signings the Albion manager has made to date certainly look to have improved a squad that ended last season in desultory fashion, with two draws and seven defeats in their final nine games.

Rodriguez, picked up from Southampton for £12 million, looked like the player who won at England cap in 2013 before three, injury-ravaged seasons interrupted his progress.

After eight minutes, his intelligent touch set up a good opening for Matt Phillips which his team mate shot disappointingly off target.

And Rodriguez found himself on the end of four good chances over the next quarter of an hour, seeing two well saved by Begovic, heading over from a corner and curling a shot just wide of the far post.

View photos Claudio Yacob reacts after a missed West Brom chance (Getty) More

Just after his goal, the on-loan Hegazi might have doubled the lead, and made an even bigger impact on his Premier League debut, as his snap shot from the edge of the area flew just wide of Begovic’s goal.

The defender also flicked on a James McClean corner before the interval, presenting Claudio Yacob with a far-post chance which the midfielder flashed wide across the face of goal.

Read More