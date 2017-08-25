West Brom sign Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig

The 20-year-old winger signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side after making 25 appearances in the German top flight

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the signing of winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old moved to the Premier League side for an undisclosed fee and on a five-year contract.

Ex-Nottingham Forest attacker Burke finished second in the Bundesliga with Leipzig after his £13 million move, but started just five of his 25 games in the German top-flight and scored once.

Earlier this month, Frank de Boer confirmed Crystal Palace were interested in signing Burke, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick said the club hoped to hold on to the five-time Scotland international.

But after he was left out of Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad as they started the new season with a 2-0 defeat to Schalke, Burke has opted to return to England after one season.

"I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games," he said upon joining the Baggies.

"I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet."

Burke is immediately eligible to start for Tony Pulis' team when they take on Stoke City at home on Sunday and the club's chairman is excited to see him in action.

"We're delighted to see him at the Albion," chairman John Williams said. "He's clearly a talented young footballer and we believe this is the kind of signing that will excite our fans.

"We're all looking forward to seeing him in action."