West Bromich Albion’s Nyom hopes for positive results ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

The Baggies, on the back of on an eight-game winless streak, visit the Terriers and the Cameroon international is eyeing a change of fortune

Allan Nyom is hopeful of West Bromich Albion winning ‘some games soon’ following their underwhelming run.

Tony Pulis’ men last win in the English Premier League came in their visit to Turf Moor after they defeated Burnley 1-0 in their second game of the campaign. And they have go on to record five losses in their past eight topflight games with the three ending in draws.

And ahead of their trip to the Kirklees Stadium, the former Watford defender is upbeat they will regain their early season momentum.

"Of course we still believe in the team," Nyom told club website.

"We have a good squad, good team and good spirit. I think we're going to win some games soon.

"I think the Premier League is very tight. If you win two games you're in the top half of the table. It's still only the beginning.

"We have more quality and more players than last season. Last year we had a small squad and now we have a bigger one. It's better."

Nyom also acknowledged the strength of David Wagner’s side, saying: "[Huddersfield] are a strong team. They fight for each other and they get results. It will be a very hard game. Every team can beat every team.

"[Recently] Huddersfield beat Man United. That's the beauty of this league, there are no favourites,” he concluded.