West Ham 0 Brighton 3: Slaven Bilic on the brink after humiliating home defeat
Slaven Bilic wants to change the colour of the perimeter around the London Stadium pitch from green to claret - but there will be blood on the carpets after this one.
This was as shocking as it gets for West Ham and for their manager as they slumped to a horrific defeat by an organised, resilient Brighton. It is the kind of performance and loss that can be defining, that can have significant repercussions and Bilic got the customary “sacked in the morning” chant from the gleeful Brighton supporters.
"It's very hard for me to say anything clever now. I take full responsibility for it. I don't want to hide,” Bilic said with typical candour afterwards. "It is not a good situation and the board will do what they are going to do. It's their decision… I have to say sorry to the fans. It's not the first time. They deserve better than this.”
He knows the score. His contract is up at the end of this season and even if he survives until then he can expect to go anyway. A change is inevitable at West Ham sooner or later.
For Bilic this was even worse because it was a televised match on a Friday night and gave the terrible impression that he could not rouse a response from his players. They ran out of ideas. They never looked like scoring. It was supposed to be a showcase. It ended being a showing up.
Goalkeeper Joe Hart was poor but he was not alone although it again raised questions as to why he was signed – or at least how he has failed to justify that expensive loan signing.
Hart needs to worry about his own position - for club and country - while Bilic’s idea in changing the perimeter colour is to try to make the pitch appear more distinct for the players, and not so vast, but they shrunk here instead.
In fact they went missing and not least record signing Marko Arnautovic who was simply appalling and was jeered when he was substituted while fans angrily streamed for the exits after Brighton’s third goal.
This lifted Brighton into the top 10 – West Ham could come out of this weekend in the bottom three if results go against them – and it was their first top-flight victory in 34 matches away from home; their first, in fact, since March 1983. It was warranted. It was deserved.
"I thought we were outstanding,” said Brighton manager Chris Hughton and as good as his team were, as organised and drilled with that rock-solid central defensive partnership of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy again proving a formidable barrier to build on, they were aided by their opponents.
For each of the three goals – two claimed by 34-year-old veteran striker Glenn Murray – West Ham were at fault. There was no excuse for them. None at all. The first came from a free-kick flighted in by the impressive Pascal Gross which was met by Murray who simply guided his header past Hart. For some reason neither Pedro Obiang – who really was to blame - nor Michail Antonio, the two closest West Ham players, had tracked the forward and the visitors were in front. Winston Reid threw up his hands in disbelief.
For the second, on the stroke of half-time, Hart blundered. He had done well to claw away Murray’s shot but Brighton attacked again with Jose Izquierdo, their record signing, cutting in from the left, easily beating Obiang and although Hart got a hand to his powerful shot he could not keep it out and it dropped into the net.
“We’re in a bit of a mess,” said West Ham’s former striker Trevor Morley, one of the guests, as he was introduced at the interval and no one was arguing with that. It became more of a mess. West Ham dominated possession but nothing, absolutely nothing happened for them and all their big signings went missing. Javier Hernandez was poor, Manuel Lanzini – who had a couple of half-chances and forced the only save from Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan - struggled, Antonio appeared hampered by injury and Arnautovic was simply woeful.
So Brighton scored again. They broke and once more Hart denied Murray, from close-range, but the danger did not pass and when Bruno crossed deep the striker took possession, moved inside to shoot where he was caught by Pablo Zabaleta's rash challenge.
The spot-kick was drilled down the centre of the goal and the exodus of home fans truly began.
"We need to look at ourselves in the mirror,” said West Ham defender Jose Fonte who also apologised to the supporters on behalf of the players. “We have an unbelievable squad and should not be in this position. We are West Ham and it's just not possible.”
Unfortunately, horribly, it was all too possible last night.