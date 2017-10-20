West Ham 0 Brighton 3: Slaven Bilic on the brink after humiliating home defeat

Slaven Bilic wants to change the colour of the perimeter around the London Stadium pitch from green to claret - but there will be blood on the carpets after this one.

This was as shocking as it gets for West Ham and for their manager as they slumped to a horrific defeat by an organised, resilient Brighton. It is the kind of performance and loss that can be defining, that can have significant repercussions and Bilic got the customary “sacked in the morning” chant from the gleeful Brighton supporters.

"It's very hard for me to say anything clever now. I take full responsibility for it. I don't want to hide,” Bilic said with typical candour afterwards. "It is not a good situation and the board will do what they are going to do. It's their decision… I have to say sorry to the fans. It's not the first time. They deserve better than this.”

He knows the score. His contract is up at the end of this season and even if he survives until then he can expect to go anyway. A change is inevitable at West Ham sooner or later.

For Bilic this was even worse because it was a televised match on a Friday night and gave the terrible impression that he could not rouse a response from his players. They ran out of ideas. They never looked like scoring. It was supposed to be a showcase. It ended being a showing up.

Slaven Bilic appeared helpless on the touchline as Brighton gave his West Ham side a thumping Credit: Action Images More