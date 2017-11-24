West Ham 1 Leicester City 1: David Moyes off the mark as supporters get onside

One way to draw the poison from a potentially toxic atmosphere is to at least try and there was no faulting the effort as West Ham came from behind to claim a vital point in David Moyes’ first home game in charge.

That, and the creation of an atmosphere that Leicester City’s goal-scorer Marc Albrighton described as “intimidating” – not something commonly associated since the move to the London Stadium – was the good news for West Ham.

The bad news is that having been fortunate not to concede a first-half penalty, they were then embroiled in controversy as one of their players, Andre Ayew, threw himself to the turf late on in a desperate search for a spot-kick.

The substitute’s pathetic effort was waved away by referee Martin Atkinson and under the Football Association’s new rules he cannot face further sanction – unlike Everton’s Oumar Niasse who has just received a two-match ban.

And the second fixture of that ban? It will be Everton’s home game against West Ham which also marks Moyes' return to Goodison Park, next Wednesday, for which he will have Ayew available but his former side will be denied the right to choose Niasse. Go figure. Everton fans will be fuming at that one while the fact the game is followed by fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal means this may have been an opportunity lost for West Ham.

Leicester City's keeper Kasper Schmeichel made some impressive saves before being beaten by a simple header from Cheikhou Kouyate Credit: Reuters More