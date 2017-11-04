Bilic on the brink as Salah, Matip and Ox humble the Hammers

Boos rang round the London Stadium as Liverpool consigned West Ham to a 4-1 Premier League defeat, leaving Slaven Bilic's side down in 17th.

Mohamed Salah netted a brace to inspire Liverpool to a 4-1 Premier League win which left Slaven Bilic facing the wrath of the West Ham faithful.

Saturday's dismal defeat leaves the Hammers languishing a point and a place above the bottom three and the London Stadium crowd let their feelings be known at both half-time and the final whistle.

Salah opened the scoring in the 21st minute as he and the returning Sadio Mane, making his first start in a month, embarked on a devastating counter from a West Ham corner, 13 seconds elapsing between the taking of the set-piece and the ball nestling in Joe Hart's net.

Joel Matip's first of the season also arrived from a corner, this time in more conventional fashion three minutes later, as the defender converted the rebound after Hart's save from Mark Noble's deflection.

Manuel Lanzini halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second period with a fine finish, but any hopes of a Hammers comeback were effectively snuffed out 55 seconds later as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired home a rebound past the luckless Hart for his first league goal for the Reds.

There was little sympathy for the beleaguered Bilic from Liverpool, who wrapped up a resounding success with Salah's 12th strike of the campaign, lifting Jurgen Klopp's men back above Burnley into sixth.

The in-form Andre Ayew came into this clash with three goals in his past two outings and he almost added to that tally in the ninth minute.

Lanzini's throughball deflected kindly into the path of the Ghanaian, who lifted his effort over the onrushing Simon Mignolet only to be denied by the outside of the post.