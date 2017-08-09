West Ham 2017/18 Premier League season preview: Can summer signings fire club back into the top half?

What’s changed?

Compared to last season? Not that much — and that’s undoubtedly to West Ham’s advantage as they prepare for the 2017/18 campaign.

Despite a persistent rumble of discontent throughout pretty much the entirety of last season, Slaven Bilic had managed to hang onto his job and knows full well that another lacklustre year will not be tolerated. Getting off to a good start will be key, although difficult: the London Stadium is currently playing host to the World Athletics Championships, meaning the club will start their season with three straight away games.

Bilic will be aware that he won’t be able to use the move to Stratford as an excuse for a second successive season, though. Problems with the new stadium still remain — and it will surely take years before it begins to resemble a proper home — but last season’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur proved that when both the team and fans are on form, it’s an intimidating a ground as any.

The London Stadium came to life against Tottenham

West Ham have also operated shrewdly in the transfer market. And unlike last year, it is the club’s incomings making the headlines.

Who’s in?

West Ham have had a fine transfer window. In a continuation of their newfound transfer policy to target players with Premier League experience, the club have added Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautović and Javier Hernández to their squad, for the combined price of £36m. Given the levels of transfer hyperinflation we have witnessed this summer, that represents good business.

Hernández is the most eye-catching arrival. A prolific goal scorer in the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga, Hernández’s arrival has boosted spirits at the club and offers Bilic genuine options up-front. The addition of England’s number one goalkeeper, initially on a loan move, is another smart signing.

Arnautović’s arrival — for a club-record fee of up to £25m — has proven rather more divisive among West Ham’s fan base. True, the 28-year-old can often go missing in matches, but on his day he is a force to be reckoned with.

There is certainly no doubting the physicality he will bring to Bilic’s front line. Last season, the likes of Sofiane Feghouli and Gökhan Töre were too frequently bullied off the ball. That will rarely be the case with Arnautović, and alongside Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll he could comprise an intimidatingly physical attack.

Arnautović has the potential to be a hit

