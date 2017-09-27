West Ham's Sakho makes Senegal return after two years

The West Ham forward has been called up to the Teranga Lions fold as he aims to secure his seventh cap in a crunch tie against the Blue Sharks

After being away from the national setup for two years, Diafra Sakho has returned to Senegal’s squad for their crucial Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying tie against Cape Verde.

The West Ham striker has struggled with injuries in the past few year and recently returned to action from a recurring back problem.

The 27-year-old has started the season on a bright note and has registered two goals in the English League Cup.

Aliou Cisse will be banking on him, club teammate Cheikhou Kouyate and 24 others to help run the rule over Lúcio Antunes’ men at Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde on October 7.

Senegal are placed third in African Qualifying Group D, a point behind leaders Burkina Faso and second-placed Cape Verde.

But they still stand a chance to grab a ticket to Russia with three matches still to play after the 2-1 loss to South Africa was ordered to be replayed on grounds of ‘match manipulation’ by the referee.