West Ham boss Bilic turned down Sanches and Krychowiak, says Sullivan

West Ham Slaven Bilic turned down Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak, while a U-turn from Sporting CP on William Carvalho came too late for a club-record deal to be done, joint-chairman David Sullivan has revealed.

Bilic's men have made a dreadful start to the new Premier League season, losing their first three games to sit bottom of the table.

Goal understands that Bilic's job is currently hanging by a thread as the club prepare to take on Huddersfield Town after the international break.

And Sullivan has now claimed that both Sanches and Krychowiak were offered to the Croatian, only for him to reject both potential signings - Sanches joined Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich, while Krychowiak moved from PSG to West Brom. Bilic also rejected a move for Kelechi Iheanacho, of Manchester City, before the recruitment of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sporting rejected an offer worth an initial €30 million with a further €10m of performance-related variables for Portugal international Carvalho.

Sullivan said the Portuguese side changed their mind on the final day of the window, but too late for the transfer to be completed.

"Overall Slaven is happy with the business we have done during the summer transfer window," Sullivan told West Ham's official website .

"We received the manager's wish-list before the window opened and we have managed to get the top four players on it.

"It is no secret that we made a club-record bid for Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho but unfortunately that offer was rejected a couple of weeks ago.

"Late last night [Thursday] Sporting Lisbon made contact to accept the original offer, but unfortunately it was just too late in the day, and we simply did not have enough time to put the player through a medical.

"We were not prepared, as a club, to buy a player for that amount of money without him having gone through adequate medical checks.

"Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has.

"As a board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season."