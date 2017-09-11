West Ham coach, Bilic tasks Sakho to stay focused

The Hammers’ gaffer has urged the Senegalese to concentrate on the team after he failed to secure a move in the summer

West Ham United manager, Slaven Bilic has tasked Diafra Sakho to focus on the team after an unsuccessful attempt to force a transfer to the French side, Stade Rennais.

The Croatian confirmed the attempted move by the 27-year-old which might not have been sanctioned by the club.

Bilic has advised the Senegal international to put in his best for the London outfit if he is ready to ‘get a new contract, or play again for Senegal, or get a move.’

"There are so many issues, so I have to pull up the Diafra Sakho file now,” Bilic told Sky Sports.

"Yeah, Diafra wanted to go. But also, that issue is not quite black and white. Did he have permission, permission on paper or just a form or an SMS? I don't know.

"The fact is he wanted to go there. He did a medical, but the club decided not to sell him and he's back.

"So I told him 'Diafra, you are fit? I know what you can do. Sit there, hopefully now you are going to get fit and I am going to help you get focused here.

"He's been training. He came back - he flew to Rennes last week, a couple of days before the end of the transfer window - but he's been training since.

"He looks good in training. Hopefully, he is going to stay like that for a long time. Because he will know that until January he is a West Ham player.

"That's the way he's going to get a new contract, or play again for Senegal, or get a move: if he plays good."