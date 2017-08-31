West Ham considering loan move for Jack Wilshere as pursuit of William Carvalho stalls

West Ham are considering a season-long loan move for Jack Wilshere if their pursuit of William Carvalho falls through, The Independent understands.

The Hammers have made contact with Arsenal over the 25-year-old but have yet to submit a formal bid as they wait on the Sporting Lisbon player.

Slaven Bilic is keen to sign a quality central midfielder for the season ahead but Carvalho’s £40m price-tag has held up negotiations between the Hammers and the Portuguese club.

In light of such developments, the east Londoners have turned their attention to Wilshere and could throw the Arsenal midfielder a lifeline after numerous seasons of setbacks.

Arsenal are happy to release the Englishman on loan again and don’t see his contract as a priority.

Wilshere has one year left on his current deal and will be ready to leave the Emirates as a free agent next summer.

The midfielder spent last season on-loan at Bournemouth and has only returned to fitness this month after breaking his leg in April of this year.