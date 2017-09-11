West Ham ease the pressure on Slaven Bilic with a vital win that brings Huddersfield back down to earth

With 18 minutes left here Slaven Bilic was staring down the barrel of a dismal 0-0 and the final fraying of his hold on the West Ham job. His decision to bring on Andre Ayew for Javier Hernandez was booed as even the home fans started to turn.

But then Pedro Obiang scored from a dramatic deflection, Ayew stabbed in a second and West Ham had three points that will keep Bilic here a bit longer. It was lucky, certainly, but they have not much of that recently, and it was Bilic’s 49th birthday after all.

Too often recently West Ham have looked bereft of ideas and identity. But here, with Andy Carroll back in the team after five months out, they had a plan again. Even if it meant pushing Javier Hernandez out onto the left wing, it was worth it. They flung him the ball and he won it every time.

This plan – simple to figure out, hard to stop – should have put West Ham ahead after two minutes. Jose Fonte found Carroll, who won the ball, but Cheikhou Kouyate could not tun the ball in. Carroll was unstoppable, shooting from his own knock-downs, going just wide from a Aaron Cresswell corner.

Cresswell’s delivery was sharp as ever and James Collins should have done better than head one free-kick into Zanka Jorgensen’s back. When Michail Antonio broke down the right, Hernandez should have done better than hitting the bar.

But all of West Ham’s pressure did not count for anything and in the second half they had to start again. They could not quite produce the same intensity, or find Carroll as quickly and easily as they did in the first half.

Hernandez fizzed one wide but Huddersfield were starting to advance up the pitch. Joe Hart had to cling on to one Philip Billing sent skimming along the wet grass. When Bilic took Javier Hernandez off for Andre Ayew, the home fans started to get anxious.

