West Ham expected to sack Slaven Bilic within 48 hours as David Moyes waits in the wings
West Ham United are expected to sack manager Slaven Bilic in the next 48 hours and have already held talks about David Moyes replacing him.
Moyes denied there had been contact but confirmed he would be “interested” if there was a vacancy.
The former Sunderland, Manchester United and Everton manager is expected to be appointed until the end of this season and will bring former West Bromwich Albion manager, and his former assistant, Alan Irvine with him.
There have also been discussions about another of his former assistants, Phil Neville, reuniting with Moyes. But it is understood the former defender is keen to try to secure a manager’s job of his own.
West Ham will hold a board meeting to discuss Bilic. The international break means they do not play again until they face Watford away on November 19, but the decision to sack him appears a formality after Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool.
Bilic is aware of the situation and will have his regular Monday morning telephone conversation with chairman David Sullivan. It is likely to centre on his departure.
The Croat’s contract expires at the end of this campaign. West Ham had hoped he would carry on until then but have been considering their options for a number of weeks. The lack of readily available candidates has earned Bilic more time. However, there has been a long-held admiration at the club for Moyes who was approached to succeed Sam Allardyce before Bilic was appointed in June 2015 on a three-year deal.
Moyes’ case has been pushed by West Ham’s director of player recruitment, Tony Henry, who worked with him at Everton. Despite failing in his past three jobs, including Real Sociedad, Moyes is regarded as the experienced manager to steer West Ham clear of relegation.
Moyes said on BeIN Sports: “I’ve always said I want to go back into club management. If the right opportunity comes around, I’ll be interested.”
When asked directly about West Ham, Moyes added: “I am interested, but at the moment that vacancy has not become available. I know what Slaven must be going through. He will want to get a result as quick as he can. If it comes available, yes. But at the moment it’s not available.”
Speaking after the Liverpool defeat, which left West Ham in the relegation places at the end of the weekend, Bilic said he was under “big pressure” and in a “very difficult” situation.
Meanwhile, for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, thrashing a shambolic side was a memorable end to a turbulent week.
There was a starting berth and an impressive performance in the Champions League victory over Maribor on Tuesday, but the feel-good factor was washed away by his subsequent removal from the England squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.
If Oxlade-Chamberlain’s confidence had been knocked, it did not show. In his first league start for Liverpool, the 24-year-old ex-Arsenal midfielder claimed his first league goal and added to the impression that he is finally starting to find his feet at his new club.
“It was very intense for him, completely different to the things he is used to,” said his manager, Jurgen Klopp. “He did really well. I like this player because he is already experienced, but he is so open to get used to what we do and that is really nice. A lot of players are like ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I want’. He is like ‘What do you want from me?’”
Oxlade-Chamberlain’s goal came less than a minute after Manuel Lanzini had pulled West Ham back into the game. That followed first-half strikes from Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah, who also grabbed a fourth to pile further misery on Bilic.