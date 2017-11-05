West Ham expected to sack Slaven Bilic within 48 hours as David Moyes waits in the wings

West Ham United are expected to sack manager Slaven Bilic in the next 48 hours and have already held talks about David Moyes ­replacing him.

Moyes denied there had been contact but confirmed he would be “interested” if there was a vacancy.

The former Sunderland, Manchester United and Everton manager is expected to be appointed until the end of this season and will bring former West Bromwich ­Albion manager, and his former ­assistant, Alan Irvine with him.

There have also been discussions about another of his former assistants, Phil Neville, reuniting with Moyes. But it is understood the former defender is keen to try to secure a manager’s job of his own.

West Ham will hold a board meeting to discuss Bilic. The international break means they do not play again until they face Watford away on November 19, but the decision to sack him appears a formality after Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Bilic is aware of the situation and will have his regular Monday morning telephone conversation with chairman David Sullivan. It is likely to centre on his departure.

