West Ham fans warned against 999 emergency calls during Premier League crisis

The Hammers have traded Slaven Bilic for David Moyes, but their top-flight struggles continue and supporters are getting increasingly concerned

West Ham supporters have been urged to stop making 999 emergency calls during the club’s ongoing Premier League struggles.

After trading Upton Park for the London Stadium, the Hammers were supposed to see progress off the field mirrored on it.

They have, however, stagnated in a new home and now find themselves stuck in a potential battle to avoid the drop.

David Moyes has been drafted in to succeed the ousted Slaven Bilic, but his reign got off to a forgettable start in a 2-0 defeat at Watford and Hammers fans are growing increasingly concerned.

Their actions have incurred the wrath of local authorities, though, with Essex Police warning irate West Ham followers to stop wasting their time.

Ringing 999 because @WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren't sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. #999foremergenciesonly — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) November 19, 2017

The Hammers have collected just two wins and nine points from 12 Premier League games this season, and sit 18th in the table, with only Swansea City and Crystal Palace below them.

They have gone five games in the top-flight without success – since edging out Swansea in September – and need Moyes to find inspiration from somewhere.

It could be that the Carabao Cup provides a welcome platform on which to build, with West Ham through to the quarter-finals and readying themselves for a capital clash with Arsenal.

Moyes’ men are also set to face the Gunners in the league before that knockout tie, with things not about to get any easier for the beleaguered Hammers as they also prepare to take in meetings with Manchester City and Chelsea over the coming weeks.